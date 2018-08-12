mobile logo

Route Schedules Effective August 12, 2018

Service up to every 10–15 minutes

Service up to every 30 minutes

Service up to every 60 minutes

Xpress or Limited service

Trinity Metro Service Frequency

Trinity Metro operates 43 independent fixed routes with more than 190 compressed natural gas vehicles. Five routes have service up to every 10–15 minutes, 17 routes have service up to every 30 minutes, nine routes have hourly service, eight routes are Xpress, and four operate on limited service times.

South Hulen

Route 1

Camp Bowie

Route 2

South Riverside/TCC South Campus

Route 3

East Rosedale

Route 4

(a) Evans Avenue / (b) Glen Garden

Route 5a/b

8th Avenue/McCart/Hulen Mall

Route 6

University

Route 7

Riverside/Evans

Route 8

Ramey/Vickery

Route 9

Bailey

Route 10

North Beach/Heritage Trace

Route 11

Samuels/Mercantile Center

Route 12

Sylvania/NE 28th

Route 14

Stockyards/North Main

Route 15

Safari Xpress

Route 18X

Handley

Route 20

Boca Raton

Route 21

Meadowbrook

Route 22

TCC Northweast Campus/TRE

Route 23

Berry Street

Route 24

Crosstown

Route 25

Ridgmar Mall/Normandale

Route 26

Como

Route 27

Mansfield Highway

Route 28

CentrePort Circulator

Route 30

Bryant Irvin

Route 32

Central/Azle Ave

Route 44

TCC Northwest/Angle Ave

Route 45

Jacksboro Highway

Route 46

Eastside Xpress

60X

Normandale Xpress

61X

North Park & Ride Xpress

63X

North Texas Xpress

64X

South Park & Ride Xpress

65X

Candleridge/Altamesa Xpress

66X

TCC Southeast Campus Xpress

Route 67X

Hemphill/Sycamore School Road

Route 72

SPUR/East Lancaster

Route 89

Long Ave

Route 90

Ridgmar Mall/Stockyards

Route 91

Bell

Route 111

Molly the Trolley

Molly

Burnett Plaza Lunchline

LL

System Map

View

System Map

Google Transit

Regional Trip Planner

Real-time Bus Info

NextBus

Pay via Mobile

GoPass

NOTE: The interactive map above for Route 2 reflects a section of the trip pattern. Please refer to the downloadable PDF of Route 2 above for the full route.

Plan to arrive at bus stop 5 minutes earlier to the scheduled departure time. Use caution when walking. Road sections may not be suitable for pedestrians or be ADA accessible.

Trip Planner
Park and Ride