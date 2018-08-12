Service up to every 10–15 minutes
Service up to every 30 minutes
Service up to every 60 minutes
Xpress or Limited service
Trinity Metro operates 43 independent fixed routes with more than 190 compressed natural gas vehicles. Five routes have service up to every 10–15 minutes, 17 routes have service up to every 30 minutes, nine routes have hourly service, eight routes are Xpress, and four operate on limited service times.
South Hulen
Camp Bowie
South Riverside/TCC South Campus
East Rosedale
(a) Evans Avenue / (b) Glen Garden
8th Avenue/McCart/Hulen Mall
University
Riverside/Evans
Ramey/Vickery
Bailey
North Beach/Heritage Trace
South Park & Ride Xpress
Candleridge/Altamesa Xpress
TCC Southeast Campus Xpress
Hemphill/Sycamore School Road
SPUR/East Lancaster
Long Ave
Ridgmar Mall/Stockyards
Bell
Molly the Trolley
Burnett Plaza Lunchline
NOTE: The interactive map above for Route 2 reflects a section of the trip pattern. Please refer to the downloadable PDF of Route 2 above for the full route.
Plan to arrive at bus stop 5 minutes earlier to the scheduled departure time. Use caution when walking. Road sections may not be suitable for pedestrians or be ADA accessible.